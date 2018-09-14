Brokerages Anticipate Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.25). Amicus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 460.04% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. The company had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.92 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

NASDAQ:FOLD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,297,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,456. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 10.88.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,431.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 519.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,968,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,610,000 after buying an additional 4,166,756 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $22,662,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,090,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,155 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $16,888,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 67.8% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,845,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,759,000 after purchasing an additional 745,704 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate in patients with pompe disease.

