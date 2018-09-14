Brokerages Anticipate Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Will Post Earnings of $3.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.70. Amgen posted earnings per share of $3.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year earnings of $13.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.62 to $14.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $14.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $15.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.76.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.71, for a total transaction of $298,457.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 56,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 33,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $202.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.39. Amgen has a 12 month low of $163.31 and a 12 month high of $203.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

