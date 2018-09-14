Brokerages Anticipate Alcoa Corp (AA) to Post $0.72 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Alcoa also reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Alcoa had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $70.00 price target on shares of Alcoa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price target on shares of Alcoa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,300,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,945,000 after purchasing an additional 165,692 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 35.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 51.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 325,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 109,885 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 182.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 64,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 142,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 35.3% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 51,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 13,498 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Alcoa stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.79. 2,730,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,992,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.42. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of -0.23.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company offers aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage and food. It also engages in the aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses; and generation and sale of renewable energy, as well as provision of ancillary services.

