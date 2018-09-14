Brisio Innovations Inc (BZI) Director Gabriele Miss Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Brisio Innovations Inc (CNSX:BZI) Director Gabriele Miss purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.36 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00.

Gabriele Miss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 11th, Gabriele Miss purchased 200,000 shares of Brisio Innovations stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00.

Brisio Innovations stock remained flat at $$0.34 during trading on Friday. Brisio Innovations Inc has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.45.

Brisio Innovations Inc (Brisio) is a Canada-based company engaged in the acquisition, development and marketing of software applications. The Company offers software applications for mobile computing devices, including smart phones, tablets, smart televisions and wearable computers. It also invests its capital in assets, companies and projects.

