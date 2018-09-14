Bridgeworth LLC Purchases New Stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Common Stock (DNP)

Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:DNP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Common Stock by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Common Stock by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

DNP opened at $11.22 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Common Stock has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $11.57.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

