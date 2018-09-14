Bridgeworth LLC Buys Shares of 8,126 Corporate Capital Trust Inc (CCT)

Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in Corporate Capital Trust Inc (NYSE:CCT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Corporate Capital Trust by 13,834.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,473,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,127 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Corporate Capital Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,976,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,403,000 after acquiring an additional 137,092 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Capital Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,984,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Corporate Capital Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 882,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Corporate Capital Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 876,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 27,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corporate Capital Trust stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 10.49. Corporate Capital Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Corporate Capital Trust (NYSE:CCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $103.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.46 million. Corporate Capital Trust had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 40.08%. research analysts forecast that Corporate Capital Trust Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.402 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. Corporate Capital Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

In other news, COO Ryan Wilson acquired 2,500 shares of Corporate Capital Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $40,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Arnold acquired 7,500 shares of Corporate Capital Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $122,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Corporate Capital Trust from $17.00 to $16.61 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Capital Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Corporate Capital Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.15.

Corporate Capital Trust Company Profile

Corporate Capital Trust Inc is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, United States and is engaged in the financial intermediation activities. The company offers Trust. The company was founded in 2010.

