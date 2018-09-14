Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,439 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,276 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,546 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $122.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.33.

Shares of EOG opened at $116.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $91.17 and a 52-week high of $131.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.07%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $209,305.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Gary L. Thomas sold 55,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $6,609,637.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,131,797 shares in the company, valued at $133,857,631.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,607 shares of company stock worth $14,030,465 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

