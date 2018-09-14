Bridges Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $100,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $101,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Longbow Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $105.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 6.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $120.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 46.80% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen A. Anderson sold 25,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $2,824,222.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,117.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

