Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) in a research report report published on Thursday. Maxim Group currently has a $9.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“BrainStorm announced that the Office (USPTO) granted a new US patent titled Methods of Neurotrophic Factors”. The allowed claims for the patent cover the method for generating NurOwn (MSC-NTF cells) in industrial amounts for clinical practice.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst commented.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BCLI. ValuEngine raised shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 target price on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th.

BCLI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.98. 470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,058. The firm has a market cap of $82.57 million, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 2.01. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $5.35.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). sell-side analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,299 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.56% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

