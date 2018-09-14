Brady (BRC) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.15.

NYSE BRC opened at $45.15 on Friday. Brady has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. Brady had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $297.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Brady will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 9th. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 47.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Brady from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.75.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Richardson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $40,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,953.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Felmer sold 11,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $472,513.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,136.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,124 shares of company stock worth $1,544,109 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

