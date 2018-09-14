Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Shares Bought by Herald Investment Management Ltd

Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bottomline Technologies accounts for 1.8% of Herald Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned 0.32% of Bottomline Technologies worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $12,409,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $10,230,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $11,290,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 873.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,524,000 after acquiring an additional 197,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,713,000 after acquiring an additional 177,879 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $68.41 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $69.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EPAY shares. TheStreet raised Bottomline Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,516,975.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $416,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,767 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,889.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,587 shares of company stock worth $5,154,712. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

