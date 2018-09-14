Boston Private Financial (BPFH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Boston Private Financial from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Boston Private Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Private Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Private Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

BPFH stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.92. Boston Private Financial has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $17.85.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.53 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In other Boston Private Financial news, insider George G. Schwartz sold 6,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $88,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 29,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management, and Wealth Advisory.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.