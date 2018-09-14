Blue Bird (BLBD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BLBD. ValuEngine raised Blue Bird from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Roth Capital set a $24.00 price target on Blue Bird and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. Blue Bird has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $622.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.26. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $314.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.90 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Hennessy sold 27,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $636,939.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,410.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Hennessy sold 8,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $183,577.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,577.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Blue Bird by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after acquiring an additional 184,451 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Blue Bird by 16,108.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 48,648 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Blue Bird by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 50,248 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blue Bird by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Blue Bird by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 30,839 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and aftermarket parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Buses and Aftermarket Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses, as well as Sigma, a bus for public transportation.

