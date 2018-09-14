Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) Shares Sold by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management decreased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,915 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust accounts for approximately 2.0% of Dean Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.08% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $141,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $143,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $182,000. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.46. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $34.58.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.07 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 49.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

In related news, Treasurer Douglas N. Armer sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $27,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 62,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,253 shares of company stock valued at $75,462. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.