Blackstone Group (BX) Earns Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $41.50 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.78. 136,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.37. Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $37.52.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 22.64%. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. analysts predict that Blackstone Group will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 10,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,987.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 5,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $179,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,847.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 770,677 shares of company stock valued at $28,061,444 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,293,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $266,801,000 after buying an additional 232,747 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,637,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,210,000 after buying an additional 26,677 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,559,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,731,000 after buying an additional 23,863 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,432,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,432,000 after buying an additional 36,924 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 43,717.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 3,350,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,853,000 after buying an additional 3,342,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

