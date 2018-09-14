Blackline Inc (BL) Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 7,483.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788,069 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 1.48% of Blackline worth $34,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 6.4% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 19,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 1.0% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 507,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 6.4% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 34,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 16.2% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,203,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,254,000 after purchasing an additional 167,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Blackline during the second quarter worth approximately $4,219,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 20,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $1,005,834.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,618.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Chris Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $735,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 33,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,829 shares of company stock valued at $14,881,033 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $54.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.73 and a beta of -0.19. Blackline Inc has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $56.44.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.66 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 17.03%. Blackline’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Blackline Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities.

