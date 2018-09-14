Bitcoin Green (BITG) 24-Hour Volume Tops $42,457.00

Bitcoin Green (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Bitcoin Green has a market cap of $7.71 million and approximately $42,457.00 worth of Bitcoin Green was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Green coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.57 or 0.00024222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Green has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00001056 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00053352 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00028663 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00051800 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013734 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.97 or 0.02626065 BTC.

Bitcoin Green Coin Profile

Bitcoin Green is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Bitcoin Green’s total supply is 4,917,183 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Green is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Green is www.savebitcoin.io . Bitcoin Green’s official Twitter account is @btc_green

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Green

Bitcoin Green can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Green directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Green should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Green using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

