Biogen Inc (BIIB) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.80 Per Share

Analysts predict that Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) will post earnings of $6.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Six analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.49 to $7.23. Biogen posted earnings of $6.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $25.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.94 to $26.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $27.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.98 to $30.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.58. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $335.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Mizuho set a $423.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price target on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 8th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.52.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $340.58 on Tuesday. Biogen has a 52-week low of $249.17 and a 52-week high of $388.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $100,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $105,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 745.7% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 141.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

