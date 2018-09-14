BidaskClub Upgrades Ingles Markets (IMKTA) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMKTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingles Markets from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Ingles Markets from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st.

Shares of IMKTA stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,842. Ingles Markets has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. research analysts predict that Ingles Markets will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 449.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 44,416 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 6.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 9.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 36,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

