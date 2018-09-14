BidaskClub Upgrades Ingles Markets (IMKTA) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMKTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingles Markets from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Ingles Markets from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st.
Shares of IMKTA stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,842. Ingles Markets has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 449.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 44,416 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 6.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 9.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 36,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.
Ingles Markets Company Profile
Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.
Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.