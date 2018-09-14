BidaskClub Lowers Alkermes (ALKS) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alkermes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Alkermes from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Sunday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Alkermes from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alkermes from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $39.54 and a 1 year high of $71.22. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.30 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.40. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $304.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Floyd E. Bloom sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $879,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $44,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $356,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,120. 5.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 31.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 21,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) and BYDUREON BCise for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

