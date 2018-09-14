BEST (BSTI) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of BEST Inc (NYSE:BSTI) fell 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.35. 1,192,331 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,219,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Several brokerages have commented on BSTI. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of BEST from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BEST from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BEST from $14.80 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of BEST from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

BEST (NYSE:BSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. analysts predict that BEST Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BEST in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BEST in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BEST in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of BEST in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BEST in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

About BEST (NYSE:BSTI)

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

