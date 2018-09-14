Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Bayer (BAYN) a €107.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €107.00 ($124.42) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €127.00 ($147.67) price target on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayer currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €101.36 ($117.86).

BAYN traded up €1.52 ($1.77) during trading on Thursday, hitting €71.67 ($83.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,557 shares. Bayer has a twelve month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a twelve month high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

