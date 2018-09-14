Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Stake Lifted by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 24,133 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $18,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 65,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,808,000 after purchasing an additional 19,024 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, August 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.64.

Shares of BDX opened at $261.41 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $191.53 and a 52-week high of $263.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

