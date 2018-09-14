Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) is Sapience Investments LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Sapience Investments LLC boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 391.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 468,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,745 shares during the quarter. Beacon Roofing Supply comprises about 2.6% of Sapience Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $19,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,131,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,246,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,348,000 after buying an additional 256,784 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,743,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,912,000 after buying an additional 206,232 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,232,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,150,000 after buying an additional 104,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 314,400 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.77 per share, with a total value of $12,189,288.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip Knisely bought 6,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.14 per share, for a total transaction of $222,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.69. 2,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,994. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $66.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.14). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BECN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.