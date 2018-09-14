BB&T Securities LLC Lowers Position in Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP)

BB&T Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer Partners were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer Partners by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 9,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETP shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a report on Friday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors raised Energy Transfer Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a report on Friday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:ETP opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99. Energy Transfer Partners LP has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $24.38.

In other news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,633,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $36,754,965.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Partners Company Profile

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. engages in the natural gas midstream, and intrastate transportation and storage businesses in the United States. The company's Intrastate Transportation and Storage segment transports natural gas from various natural gas producing areas through connections with other pipeline systems, as well as through its ET Fuel System and HPL System.

