BBA Aviation (BBA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $281.20

BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 281.20 ($3.66) and last traded at GBX 288.80 ($3.76), with a volume of 1907130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295.20 ($3.85).

BBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital upgraded BBA Aviation to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 350 ($4.56) to GBX 370 ($4.82) in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BBA Aviation in a report on Monday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 370 ($4.82) target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on BBA Aviation from GBX 382 ($4.98) to GBX 370 ($4.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BBA Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 365 ($4.75).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th.

In related news, insider Mark Johnstone bought 13,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of £40,415.55 ($52,644.98).

BBA Aviation Company Profile

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Flight Support and Aftermarket Services segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for resting and at home aircraft; technical support, line maintenance, and aircraft on ground services through Signature TECHNICAir; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management partnership to the passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

