Bayer AG (BAYRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAYRY shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bayer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bayer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.91. 1,762,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,499. Bayer has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

