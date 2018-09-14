Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their hold rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BHC. ValuEngine lowered Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 target price on Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of -0.43. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 27.83% and a negative net margin of 20.60%. equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Tobam purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at about $13,886,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at about $28,474,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at about $11,494,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at about $2,974,000. 44.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. It offers dermatology products that treat a range of conditions, including actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, cold sores, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and other dermatoses, as well as provides aesthetic medical devices, which address various conditions, including facial wrinkles, acne, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, skin tightening, and laser hair removal.

