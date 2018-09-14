Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.27

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.27 and last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BSET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $232.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 15.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 822,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,666,000 after acquiring an additional 111,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 738,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 17.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,836,000 after acquiring an additional 105,599 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 17.8% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 40,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. It is involved in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings (BHF) retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

