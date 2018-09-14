Bank of America Increases EPR Properties (EPR) Price Target to $67.50

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $65.50 to $67.50 in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.83.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $70.31 on Monday. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $72.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.17 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 86.06%.

In related news, SVP Michael L. Hirons sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $489,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in EPR Properties by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 62,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in EPR Properties by 9.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

