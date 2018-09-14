Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,091,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413,897 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 8.09% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $185,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $60.05 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.92 and a 52-week high of $60.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

