Bank of America Corp DE Increases Position in Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (CNQ)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,464,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 375,795 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resource were worth $197,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resource during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resource during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resource during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resource during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resource by 192.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Canadian Natural Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resource from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resource in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “inline” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resource presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. Canadian Natural Resource Ltd has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Canadian Natural Resource had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 12.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resource Ltd will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Canadian Natural Resource’s payout ratio is 124.10%.

Canadian Natural Resource Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

