Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 1,100,042 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,063,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100,042 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.50% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $227,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $742,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,389,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,742 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.34 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.18 and a 1 year high of $110.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were paid a $0.1731 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 4th. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.