Banco de Sabadell S.A Purchases Shares of 6,812 Polaris Industries Inc. (PII)

Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George W. Bilicic purchased 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $125,008.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,661.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott W. Wine purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.09 per share, for a total transaction of $312,270.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,154 shares in the company, valued at $34,886,179.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Stephens set a $99.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.46.

NYSE:PII opened at $107.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. Polaris Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.06 and a twelve month high of $137.66.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.48%.

Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

