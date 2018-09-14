Banco de Sabadell S.A Purchases New Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,358 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,567,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,345 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,172,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,750,000 after acquiring an additional 418,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,132,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,361,000 after acquiring an additional 342,124 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 815,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,353,000 after acquiring an additional 321,821 shares during the period. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EL opened at $140.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.63. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $106.00 and a fifty-two week high of $158.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

In related news, Director Jane Lauder sold 36,334 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $4,840,778.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,279.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 1,700 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $233,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,756 shares of company stock valued at $14,739,082. 16.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EL. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.34.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

