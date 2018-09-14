Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $1.16 Million Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Well Done LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Paypal by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Paypal from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.54.

Shares of PYPL opened at $92.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.30. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $93.70.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $481,857.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,995,943.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $2,403,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,884,097.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,732 shares of company stock worth $13,044,257 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

