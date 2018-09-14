Banco de Sabadell S.A Grows Stake in Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $636,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 15.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 69.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX opened at $153.12 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $149.02 and a 52-week high of $234.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.37. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.14% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lam Research from $239.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lam Research to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.01.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.