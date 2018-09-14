Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Santander upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, May 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.67. 14,405,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,994,549. The company has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $13.18.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 12.02%. equities research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.0046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 5.62%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

