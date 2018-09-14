Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Shares Up 12.2%

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) shares shot up 12.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.78. 1,723,749 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 1,264,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLDP. BidaskClub upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. B. Riley set a $5.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

The company has a market cap of $627.61 million, a PE ratio of -124.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $26.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 104.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 92,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 47,515 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 16.6% in the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 140,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 38.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 39,370 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 49.5% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 92,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 30,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 102.5% in the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 640,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 324,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products worldwide. The company provides motive power products, including FCveloCity-9SSL and FCveloCity-1020ACS fuel cell stacks, as well as FCveloCity modules for material handling, bus, commercial vehicle, and light rail applications.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.