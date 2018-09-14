Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 550 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (AFG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 84,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1,422.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 226,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 211,375 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $4,369,000. Finally, EULAV Asset Management grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 107.5% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 16,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AFG shares. Raymond James cut American Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

NYSE AFG opened at $111.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. American Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $98.48 and a 1-year high of $121.69.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. research analysts forecast that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 26,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $2,926,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 17,721 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.45, for a total value of $1,992,726.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,638 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,077 in the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, Run-Off Long-Term Care and Life, and Other segments. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets and customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

