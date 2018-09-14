Baidu Inc (BIDU) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3,949.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 621,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 606,059 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $151,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 29.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,835,000 after buying an additional 74,585 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu in the second quarter valued at about $29,277,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,249,000. Apertura Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,860,000. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 387,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,224,000 after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIDU. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.19.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $222.42 on Friday. Baidu Inc has a 1 year low of $207.74 and a 1 year high of $284.22. The company has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

