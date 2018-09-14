B2Gold Corp. (BTO) Insider Roger Richer Sells 20,000 Shares

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) insider Roger Richer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total value of C$58,400.00.

Roger Richer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 10th, Roger Richer sold 20,000 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total value of C$58,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 5th, Roger Richer sold 20,000 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.01, for a total value of C$60,200.00.

On Friday, September 7th, Roger Richer sold 40,000 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total value of C$44,800.00.

TSE:BTO traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2.89. 857,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,404. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$2.77 and a 1-year high of C$4.06.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$367.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$379.21 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 8.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$5.25 to C$5.10 in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.38.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

