B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund Trims Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 23,989 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 24.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 87.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 28,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE:CL opened at $68.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $77.91.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 2,494.79% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.14.

In related news, VP Justin Skala sold 90,069 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $5,976,978.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,447.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 1,015 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $68,055.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,740.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,279 shares of company stock worth $27,384,156. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.