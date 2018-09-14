B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund Reduces Stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund lowered its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,224 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group makes up about 3.2% of B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $19,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $2,586,000. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $1,902,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $141,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 146.5% during the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 245,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,872,000 after buying an additional 145,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $156,000. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Frederick D. Kuester sold 168,790 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $11,298,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 2,500 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $69.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $58.48 and a 52 week high of $70.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.99.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th were given a $0.5525 dividend. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.73.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

