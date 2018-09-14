B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund Purchases Shares of 4,207 Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,207 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $4,854,000. Finally, Jafra Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.62, for a total transaction of $4,912,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,078,200 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $235.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $197.46 and a twelve month high of $285.68. The company has a market cap of $100.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 58.18%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.95%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

