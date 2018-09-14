B. Riley Boosts Engility (EGL) Price Target to $40.00

Engility (NYSE:EGL) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EGL. ValuEngine raised shares of Engility from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Noble Financial set a $37.00 price target on shares of Engility and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Engility in a report on Friday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Engility from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Engility from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Engility stock opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Engility has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $38.54.

Engility (NYSE:EGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.26 million. Engility had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Engility will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Engility by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000,000 after purchasing an additional 106,209 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Engility by 12.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,143,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,028,000 after purchasing an additional 123,624 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Engility by 1.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 688,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Engility by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Engility during the first quarter valued at about $2,755,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Engility

Engility Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technical services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of State, Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Homeland Security, and space-related and intelligence community agencies.

