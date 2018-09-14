B. Riley Boosts Engility (EGL) Price Target to $40.00

Engility (NYSE:EGL) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EGL. ValuEngine raised shares of Engility from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Noble Financial set a $37.00 price target on shares of Engility and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Engility in a report on Friday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Engility from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Engility from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.86.
Engility stock opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Engility has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $38.54.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Engility by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000,000 after purchasing an additional 106,209 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Engility by 12.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,143,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,028,000 after purchasing an additional 123,624 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Engility by 1.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 688,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Engility by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Engility during the first quarter valued at about $2,755,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Engility
Engility Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technical services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of State, Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Homeland Security, and space-related and intelligence community agencies.
