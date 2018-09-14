AVIVA PLC/ADR (AVVIY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Investec

Investec began coverage on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an add rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AVVIY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AVIVA PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut AVIVA PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $12.55 on Thursday. AVIVA PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles, property, and medical expenses, as well as liabilities, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

