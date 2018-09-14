Auxier Asset Management Sells 3,200 Shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B (VIAB)

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Viacom, Inc. Class B were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIAB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Viacom, Inc. Class B by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,845,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 239,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 81,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,960,000 after purchasing an additional 121,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

VIAB opened at $30.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.69. Viacom, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Viacom, Inc. Class B had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Viacom, Inc. Class B’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Viacom, Inc. Class B will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Viacom, Inc. Class B’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VIAB shares. BidaskClub lowered Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Viacom, Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Viacom, Inc. Class B has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.82.

Viacom, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

