AT&T Inc. (T) Holdings Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 0.2% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 65,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $1,998,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,042.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.48 per share, with a total value of $249,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,034.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.02.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $200.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

