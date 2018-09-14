Atlassian (TEAM) PT Raised to $105.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Atlassian from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Atlassian to $83.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlassian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.83.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.37. The company had a trading volume of 23,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $94.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1,349.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 68.64 and a beta of 2.61.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $243.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Atlassian by 27.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,257,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,491 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,580,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 14.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,000,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,999 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Atlassian by 354.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,413,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,149 shares during the period. Finally, CI Global Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides team collaboration and productivity software solutions worldwide. It offers project tracking, content creation and sharing, real-time communication, and service management products to large and small organizations. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; HipChat that provides teams a way to communicate in real-time and share ideas, updates, codes, and files; Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams; Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and JIRA Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams.

